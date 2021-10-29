CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) - An attorney told a judge that a South Carolina lawyer involved numerous police investigations has been cagey about his assets and should hand over control of his money to independent representatives so that he doesn't engage in further fraud.
The attorney told a judge Friday that he fears Alex Murdaugh is trying to hide millions of dollars and potentially selling off property after he turned all his affairs over to his surviving son.
An attorney for both Alex Murdaugh and his son, said the plaintiffs' lawyers had no legal basis to prevent the Murdaugh family from handling their own money.
The judge is expected to rule sometime next week.
