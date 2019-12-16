PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – A judge in Pickens County will determine if the man charged in a deadly shooting that occurred in April 2018 is protected under South Carolina’s castle doctrine law.
The shooting happened on Sunny Lane.
Paul Bennett was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after deputies said he shot and killed his neighbor, 39-year-old Robin Smith.
Smith died at the scene.
The castle doctrine hearing began on Monday morning with Bennet’s lawyer asking for the court to grant Bennett immunity under the law.
The law, formally known as the Protection of Persons and Property Act, was signed into South Carolina in 2006, per SLED’s website.
The law states:
“The stated intent of the legislation is to codify the common law castle doctrine, which recognizes that a person’s home is his castle, and to extend the doctrine to include an occupied vehicle and the person’s place of business. This bill authorizes the lawful use of deadly force under certain circumstances against an intruder or attacker in a person’s dwelling, residence, or occupied vehicle. The bill provides that there is no duty to retreat if (1) the person is in a place where he has a right to be, including the person’s place of business, (2) the person is not engaged in an unlawful activity, and (3) the use of deadly force is necessary to prevent death, great bodily injury, or the commission of a violent crime. A person who lawfully uses deadly force is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action, unless the person against whom deadly force was used is a law enforcement officer acting in the performance of his official duties and he identifies himself in accordance with applicable law or the person using deadly force knows or reasonably should have known the person is a law enforcement officer.”
During Monday’s testimony, Bennett’s lawyer told the judge her client had made multiple calls to law enforcement due to ongoing complaints about his neighbors. The lawyer also told the court that Smith had been extremely intoxicated at the time of her death, with a blood alcohol content of .25 percent.
Bennett took the stand to testify during the hearing, stating that his neighbors had been harassing him after falsely accusing him of shooting their dog.
Bennett admitted he was “frustrated” that law enforcement hadn’t been able to resolve his issues with his neighbors. He also testified that he was in fear of his life when he fired the three shots that claimed Smith’s life.
Things got heated when the prosecutor questioned Bennett the incident.
The judge had to intervene twice to ask Bennett to wait until the prosecutor had finished asking a question before Bennett interjected an answer.
The prosecution argued that there is no evidence that victim put any hands on the victim or was armed. While Smith was on trespass notice, the solicitor said she only took 5 or 6 steps onto Bennett’s property and did not harm him.
The prosecutor also told the court Bennett had said multiple times that he would shoot anyone who came on his property and had also been heard saying anyone who comes onto his property should bring their own body bag.
Bennett argued he was just using a “common expression.”
Bennett testified that a male neighbor had been swinging a club all say and that man was behind Smith when he opened fire.
He said he fired once, but Smith took another step forward, so he shot twice more. He said the male neighbor then ran off.
The prosecutor and Bennett argued about the statement he made to investigators.
Bennett said the hearing on Monday was the first time he had been able to tell the truth about what happened.
The prosecutor, however, argued that inconsistencies in Bennett’s statements to investigator alone should be enough to deny immunity and take the case to trial.
The male neighbor and another woman who was at the scene in 2018 testified as well, in addition to the suspect’s son and Pickens County deputies who worked the scene.
Several body camera files were also played, including the footage of Bennett’s arrest. The prosecution also played a video recording of deputies’ interview with Bennett after he was taken into custody.
Technical difficulties prevented both sides from playing the video clips in their entirety, but the judge vowed to watch every single frame of video before making a ruling.
The judge said I may take up to a week before she makes a decision in the case.
The solicitor’s office said if the judge rules in favor of the defense, Bennett will be given immunity and his charges will be dropped.
If the judge rules in favor of the state, the case will move forward with a trial.
