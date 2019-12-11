COLUMBIA, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) – The South Carolina Republican Party issued a statement Wednesday after a judge upheld the party’s decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary.
On Sep. 7, the SC GOP’s Executive Committee voted to cancel the 2020 Republican presidential primary.
The judge’s ruling on Wednesday came after former South Carolina congressman Bob Inglis filed a lawsuit against the SCGOP in October claiming the party's decision deprives him and others "of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice."
The lawsuit argued that the party did not have the power to cancel an election on its own and that the party’s decision was in violation of its own 2014 resolution, which called for state Republicans to “treat all campaigns equally” and maintain “public neutrality in the primary process.”
The group Protect Democracy said the case was dismissed on the court’s belief that South Carolina’s law protecting voter participation in the primary does not apply to presidential primaries.
Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote in her ruling that state law "does not give Plaintiffs a legal right to a presidential preference primary, and the Court will not substitute its own judgment for that of the General Assembly or the SCGOP."
Below is the statement from SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick:
“We are pleased that the judge agreed with us that we don't have to waste taxpayer dollars holding a presidential primary to find out what we already know: that South Carolinians support President Trump. We also appreciate that the judge recognized that the SCGOP's State Executive Committee followed the law, its party rules, and historical precedent. We look forward to continuing our work to re-elect President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot.”
Inglis released this statement:
“We had hoped for an opportunity for all South Carolina Republicans to vote in the First in the South primary in 2020, but that is not to be.”
Cameron Kistler from Protect Democracy also released this statement:
“We respectfully disagree with the judge's decision that presidential preference primaries are different than official primaries. Party bosses shouldn’t be able to cancel elections and deny hundreds of thousands of voters their voice in selecting presidential candidates. We’re evaluating all of our options to ensure that every South Carolina Republican has a voice this primary season—even if it won’t be the first voice in 2020.”
