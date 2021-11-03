BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The judge in the trial of three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery has declined to override decisions in jury selection Wednesday that left just one Black juror on the final panel of 12. Prosecutors had asked Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to reinstate eight Black potential jurors. They argued that defense lawyers struck them from the final jury because of their race. The U.S. Supreme Court has held that it’s unconstitutional to exclude people from trial juries solely based on race. Walmsley said he was limited in his ability to change the jury’s racial makeup because defense attorneys were able to give nonracial reasons for their decisions to strike the potential Black jurors.
