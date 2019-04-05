GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Nearly one week after investigators say they made a break in the Julie Valentine cold case, an Upstate center dedicated to serving victims of sexual assault and child abuse plans to remember their namesake with a candlelight service.
The Julie Valentine Center said in a Facebook post on Friday they would hold the service on April 10 at 7 p.m. at the baby girl's gravesite, located in Woodlawn Cemetery. The center says the service is open to the community, noting the impact the case has had on Greenville County residents for nearly the last three decades.
On April 4, Greenville police announced they had made a break in the case, arresting Brook Graham. She is charged with homicide by child abuse in the case where a baby girl was found dead in a cardboard box in a field in February of 1990.
