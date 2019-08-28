GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Julie Valentine Center has made it their mission to stop child and sexual abuse, reduce trauma for families and victims, and helps survivors as they heal.
But, they can't do what they do without help from the community.
On Wednesday, the center reached out on Facebook, asking for juice box donations. The juice boxes are a fun snack for the children they serve.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday at 2905 White Horse Road in Greenville from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
On Fridays, donations can be made at the same location from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Juice boxes are just one of several items the center needs to keep them running, provide care, and fight for change.
They have an Amazon Wishlist that details every item they need. Gift cards are also welcome, they say!
MORE NEWS:
25-year-old woman killed in I-385 crash on I-385 leaves behind 5-year-old daughter
Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen as it moves west towards Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.