GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Julie Valentine Center's Run2Overcome marked it's eleventh year Saturday morning in Cleveland Park. Over 700 runners took part in the run and it helped raise over $80,000 to help the center continue to provide free services to anyone impacted by child abuse or sexual assault.
One of the runners was a woman named Kira Hendricks. She's a survivor of assault and this year marks her second time running in the race. She told us participating in the run helps with her healing process.
"I just really owe them everything so to just be able to be here today and be here for the past two years is just a small part of how much of an impact they've made on my life," she told us.
The event started in 2008 as a way to support a woman out for a morning run who was brutally attacked. The Julie Valentine Center has continued the run to help fund the work they do. Executive director Shauna Galloway-Williams says "The community coming out to support what we do is incredibly validating and is really a testament a statement to survivors that you matter and this is important and that the community cares about you."
There were many supporters out cheering on runners completing the race. One of the runners was Lt. Governor Pamela Evette. She's attended the race in years past and she told us the cause is near and dear to her heart.
"It's important to my family and I to get out and show people that this is really important I hope it inspires more people to get out here on a Saturday morning early and run for this wonderful cause," said Evette.
Kira shared a tearful hug with her friend at the finish line, and while she has her own support system she knows other people aren't as lucky.
"I think too many people hold onto their shame and guilt of it and it's not your fault it never was. An untold story never heals so the best way to help yourself is talk to somebody."
If you couldn't make it out to the run but you still want to donate or if you want to volunteer throughout the year you can go to the center's website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.