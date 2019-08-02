GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Julie Valentine Center will be hosting it's 11th annual Run 2 Overcome in Cleveland Park, a spokesperson reported to press.
The run will kick off Saturday at 6 a.m. at the memorial for Julie Valentine in Cleveland Park, according to their website.
Officials say last year, over 700 runners registered in the event, and they hope the number will grow this year.
Online registration closes on August 2nd at 8:30 am. You may register the day of the event, however.
Officials say the 5K race will be $35 and the 10k will be $40 to enter.
You can find out more about registration here.
MORE NEWS
2nd annual "Stuff a Cruiser" campaign happening this weekend in Greer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.