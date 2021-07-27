SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A recent uptick of violence in Spartanburg has police and city leaders calling for community members to be more courageous in taking back their neighborhoods.
The Spartanburg Police Chief stood before council Monday evening to deliver an impassioned statement regarding violence, and homicides his department is investigating.
Chief Alonzo Thompson said there have been seven homicides since July 1, 2021, so far. Last year Spartanburg only had six homicides for all of 2020. He told FOX Carolina after the meeting “Public safety is the entire community’s responsibility.”
Basically, if you see, hear, or know something then speak up.
“Take back their neighborhoods and say this is no longer acceptable to have drug dealing, gang banging — that’s unacceptable,” Thompson explained. “Domestic violence, when we see it, we need to get people in to help before it becomes tragic.”
The crime uptick is not just Spartanburg’s problem, it’s a nationwide issue right now.
Over the course of several years, Spartanburg PD has worked to curb violence through more community policing, visibility and engagement, getting to know the people and encouraging them to not be afraid to let police know what’s happening.
“A very steep decline in our crime, violent crime and property crime as well. So again, this is an anomaly,” the Chief said. “But I still don’t want it here in Spartanburg.”
In the national spotlight has been conversation about law enforcement fatigue, and it’s felt by some at SPD. The Chief says he makes sure his team gets the support they need which includes rest, relaxation, counseling.
Thompson says he has 115 people under his leadership but it should be 137.
Council members and the City Manager assured Thompson he has their full support in addressing the needs of the department, and ensured their cooperation to continue making Spartanburg a safer city.
Thompson says we have “horrific set of facts to deal with.”
You can report city crime to the SPD tip line at 864-573-0000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).
