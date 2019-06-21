GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Looking to get some sunshine and your berry fill? Well, Blueberry Hill in Greenville County has you covered!
The farm grows organic, never chemically sprayed, blueberries!
The farm has been owned and organically operated for 22 years, the owners say.
The farm specializes in rabbit eye blueberries, which are native to North Carolina.
The farm has around 10 varieties of the rabbit eye blueberries.
Families are invited to come pick the berries and feed the fish in the pond.
The owners say the amount of rain in the cold months helped the blueberries really flourish along the 2 acre farm this year.
The peak time to buy blueberries if around July 4th, the owner says.
You can find more information on the farm, here.
