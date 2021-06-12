HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Black History Collective of Henderson County, NC held an event for Juneteenth on June 12, 2021.
Officials say the event was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hola Cultural Center in Hendersonville, NC.
The event included; dance performances, spoken word poetry, singing African dance, drumming, an art exhibit and more.
Check out these pictures from the event!
