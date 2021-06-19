GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A few days after Juneteenth was named an official federal holiday, cities across the upstate are celebrating the holiday.
Our FOX Carolina crews have been traveling across the area to visit as many celebrations as we can.
A Juneteenth celebration was held in Welford this morning. According to the event coordinators, they had voter registration, face painting, a bounce house, food and all kinds of minority vendors. Here are some pictures from the event.
Spartanburg held a variety of celebrations throughout the week. We visited their WOVEN event at the Chapman Cultural Center on Saturday. A flier said WOVEN was presented by the Artists' Guild of Spartanburg. The event included dance and Capoeira demonstrations, storytellers, vendors and the historic Freedom Flag exhibit. Check out these photos from WOVEN!
The second annual Celebration of Black Excellence was held near the Peace Center in Greenville, SC. The event information says that they were celebrating and paying homage to their ancestral roots. They added that the event included black art, black entertainment and black businesses. Here are some pictures from the event.
