SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Junior League of Spartanburg announced on their Instagram on Saturday that Santa's Shoppe 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
According to the Junior League of Spartanburg, this year's Santa's Shoppe is being canceled out of an abundance of caution.
The organization said in place of this year's Santa's Shoppe there will be an online auction to support their community projects and a COVID-friendly Cookies with Santa event on the weekend of Nov. 13-15.
