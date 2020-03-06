Lottery money

(Generic Image)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Junior League of Greenville third annual Shop for Greenville initiative will start Friday, March 6 and will allow the public to purchase a discount shopping guidebook and card for local businesses. 

100 percent of proceeds will support the JLG's programs to help improve lives of women and children within the Upstate community. 

Discount books are available for purchase online.

Participating businesses include the following:

  1. 601 South Boutique
  2. Ambassador International
  3. AR Workshop Greenville
  4. Augusta Grill
  5. Augusta Twenty
  6. Barre3 Five Forks
  7. Barrett’s Gutter Cleaning Services
  8. Beautycounter - Sarah Lynne Howie
  9. Beija-Flor Jeans
  10. Bella Bridesmaid
  11. Blossom Shoes
  12. Brittany Jones Nutrition Group
  13. Brooks Brothers
  14. Carolina Furniture & Interiors
  15. Centre Stage
  16. The Children's Museum of the Upstate
  17. The Chocolate Moose Bakery
  18. The Cook's Station
  19. Copper Penny
  20. Curated Threads
  21. Dress Up Boutique
  22. The Elephant's Trunk
  23. Emily Austin
  24. Emily Faye Cookies
  25. Ever Row
  26. The Fizz Boutique
  27. Gage's
  28. Giggles Drop-In Childcare
  29. Good To Go GVL
  30. Greenville Nannies
  31. Gringos Cantina
  32. Hale's Jewelers
  33. Half Moon Outfitters
  34. haven. Salon
  35. HRP Interiors
  36. Iron Hill Brewery
  37. J. Ervan Jewelry
  38. Junior League of Greenville Merchandise
  39. Kate Carlyle
  40. Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream
  41. Limoncello
  42. The Little Beehive
  43. Loggerhead Apparel
  44. Lou Lou Boutiques
  45. Mainstream Boutique
  46. MAKE MADE jewelry
  47. Marian Pouch Art
  48. Melange, LLC
  49. Moe's Original Bar B Que
  50. Moe's Southwest Grill
  51. The Monogrammed Tiger
  52. Muse Shoe Studio
  53. The Nearly New Shop
  54. The New York Butcher Shoppe
  55. Nothing Bundt Cakes
  56. Oak & Honey
  57. Oil & Vinegar
  58. Organic Tan Face and Body
  59. The Original Harvey's Family Restaurant
  60. Paisley & Paper
  61. Palmetto Olive Oil Co.
  62. Patty Cake Children's Boutique
  63. Phil Hyman Portraits
  64. Pink Azalea
  65. Pink Bee Westend
  66. Pinkney Paper
  67. Plum, LLC
  68. Pollyana Conte
  69. Pomegranate on Main
  70. Post House Design
  71. Pour Taproom - Greenville
  72. Pure Barre
  73. Rainbow Restoration
  74. Retro Marketplace
  75. RockerBelles, Rocker Chic Boutique
  76. Rowan Company
  77. Samantha Grace
  78. Sash Clothes
  79. Scarlet Macaw
  80. Sewing Down South
  81. Shops of Provence
  82. Shred415
  83. Smith & James
  84. The Sock Basket
  85. Southern Girl Chic
  86. Southern Sisters Boutique
  87. Splash on Main
  88. Swoozie's
  89. Twill
  90. The Unleashed Dog Bar
  91. Wine House A Shop and Tasting Room
  92. The Woodhouse Day Spa
  93. Wrapsodies Boutique & Gifts
  94. YeeHaw Brewing Company
  95. YSRA Supply

MORE NEWS - 

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.