GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Junior League of Greenville third annual Shop for Greenville initiative will start Friday, March 6 and will allow the public to purchase a discount shopping guidebook and card for local businesses.
100 percent of proceeds will support the JLG's programs to help improve lives of women and children within the Upstate community.
Discount books are available for purchase online.
Participating businesses include the following:
- 601 South Boutique
- Ambassador International
- AR Workshop Greenville
- Augusta Grill
- Augusta Twenty
- Barre3 Five Forks
- Barrett’s Gutter Cleaning Services
- Beautycounter - Sarah Lynne Howie
- Beija-Flor Jeans
- Bella Bridesmaid
- Blossom Shoes
- Brittany Jones Nutrition Group
- Brooks Brothers
- Carolina Furniture & Interiors
- Centre Stage
- The Children's Museum of the Upstate
- The Chocolate Moose Bakery
- The Cook's Station
- Copper Penny
- Curated Threads
- Dress Up Boutique
- The Elephant's Trunk
- Emily Austin
- Emily Faye Cookies
- Ever Row
- The Fizz Boutique
- Gage's
- Giggles Drop-In Childcare
- Good To Go GVL
- Greenville Nannies
- Gringos Cantina
- Hale's Jewelers
- Half Moon Outfitters
- haven. Salon
- HRP Interiors
- Iron Hill Brewery
- J. Ervan Jewelry
- Junior League of Greenville Merchandise
- Kate Carlyle
- Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream
- Limoncello
- The Little Beehive
- Loggerhead Apparel
- Lou Lou Boutiques
- Mainstream Boutique
- MAKE MADE jewelry
- Marian Pouch Art
- Melange, LLC
- Moe's Original Bar B Que
- Moe's Southwest Grill
- The Monogrammed Tiger
- Muse Shoe Studio
- The Nearly New Shop
- The New York Butcher Shoppe
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Oak & Honey
- Oil & Vinegar
- Organic Tan Face and Body
- The Original Harvey's Family Restaurant
- Paisley & Paper
- Palmetto Olive Oil Co.
- Patty Cake Children's Boutique
- Phil Hyman Portraits
- Pink Azalea
- Pink Bee Westend
- Pinkney Paper
- Plum, LLC
- Pollyana Conte
- Pomegranate on Main
- Post House Design
- Pour Taproom - Greenville
- Pure Barre
- Rainbow Restoration
- Retro Marketplace
- RockerBelles, Rocker Chic Boutique
- Rowan Company
- Samantha Grace
- Sash Clothes
- Scarlet Macaw
- Sewing Down South
- Shops of Provence
- Shred415
- Smith & James
- The Sock Basket
- Southern Girl Chic
- Southern Sisters Boutique
- Splash on Main
- Swoozie's
- Twill
- The Unleashed Dog Bar
- Wine House A Shop and Tasting Room
- The Woodhouse Day Spa
- Wrapsodies Boutique & Gifts
- YeeHaw Brewing Company
- YSRA Supply
