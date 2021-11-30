GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A popular downtown Greenville restaurant is offering an interactive feature on their rooftop this winter season.
Juniper, located at 315 South Main Street, is featuring three new festive rooftop igloos and other winter décor.
The restaurant says, "the three igloos will provide an exclusive dining experience that will include specialty cocktails and delectable small-plate menu by executive chef Fernando Coppola."
The igloos will make their debut on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and are available by reservation only.
MORE NEWS: First ever Community Wellness Night in GCS hosted at Riverside HS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.