GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A jury has ordered a woman who pleaded guilty to driving drunk in a deadly crash to pay more than $7 million to the family of the man she killed.
The verdict was returned Friday.
The jury awarded $2,523,500 in actual damages and $5 million in punitive damages to the family of Herman Gibson, according to court documents.
Gibson, 58, was riding his motorcycle on Main Street in downtown Simpsonville on January 29, 2016, when he was struck by a Ford vehicle. Gibson died at the scene.
Marka Fuller was driving the Ford that struck Gibson.
She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence involving death.
Greenville County’s Clerk of Court said Fuller has since pleaded guilty to that charge.
The judge has not yet issued a sentence but ordered inpatient drug treatment and ankle monitoring for Fuller until that sentence is handed down.
The lawsuit named Fuller and Full House Sportzaria, a sports bar in Simpsonville, as defendants in the case.
Click here to read the full lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Harka arrived at the sports bar shortly after 3 p.m. and drank multiple alcoholic beverages before the crash, which occurred around 6:30 p.m.
The suit claims the eatery served Harka “copious amounts of alcohol throughout the evening, including but not limited to several ‘full’ glasses of wine and numerous shots of liquor.”
The lawsuit claims Harka was slurring words, harassing other customers, and taking food from other patrons’ plates while she was at the sports bar, and was continually provided alcohol until she left the bar.
Less than five minutes after Harka left the bar, without being offered alternative transportation, per the suit, is when the crash occuured.
An attorney representing Full House Sportzaria said the business reached a confidential settlement with the Gibson family.
FOX Carolina is reaching out to Harka for comment.
