ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A jury is deliberating in the trial for a man accused of killing a pregnant woman and shooting her young son in the head at an Asheville park.
Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in May 2016 after police found the body of Candace Pickens, 23, and her 3-year-old son critically wounded in Jones Park.
Pickens’ family said they had been celebrating the 3-year-old’s birthday at Chuck E. Cheese’s a few short hours before the shootings at the Jones Park playground.
Dixon was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree murder.
Dixon’s trial has been going on for several weeks.
The judge ended the Tuesday’s deliberations shortly before 4:30 p.m. and said the jury would continue deliberating at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
