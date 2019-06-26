ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A jury has found the man who killed a pregnant woman and shot her young son in the head at an Asheville park guilty of murder and attempted murder, but not guilty of killing the victim's unborn child.
Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in May 2016 after police found the body of Candace Pickens, 23, and her 3-year-old son critically wounded in Jones Park.
Dixon was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted first-degree murder.
Pickens’ family said they had been celebrating the 3-year-old’s birthday at Chuck E. Cheese’s a few short hours before the shootings at the Jones Park playground.
Dixon’s trial has been going on for several weeks.
The trial went to the jury on Tuesday. Deliberations began just after noon.
The judge ended the Tuesday’s deliberations shortly before 4:30 p.m. and the jury took up deliberations again just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the jury returned their verdicts.
The jury found Dixon guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, and guilty of malicious maiming. The jury was also found not guilty of not guilty of the murder of an unborn child and not guilty of intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
The judge has not yet issued a sentence.
Court will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.
