Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis got underway on Monday.
Jury selection began Monday morning. Shortly after 2 p.m., a bailiff confirmed a jury had been seated.
Lewis' lawyer, Rauch Wise, said opening arguments would likely start late Monday afternoon following the lunch break.
Just before 3:30 p.m., attorneys began addressing the court.
Lewis is facing 13 charges. The county says the charges stem from an investigation into an inappropriate relationship that Lewis began with his assistant shortly after taking office in 2017.
Last week, Lewis' defense team argued to have certain testimony excluded from the trial. They argued that charges levied against Lewis by his former assistant Savannah Nabors should be excluded from trial because they happened in Charlotte, NC outside of Greenville County's jurisdiction. Prosecutors say regardless of where the alleged crimes were committed, his conduct violated the trust of the public in Greenville.
Last Thursday, a judge denied motions to exclude the testimony.
