Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, jury selection began for the six suspects accused in connection to a mall shooting that happened in Greenwood back in July of 2018.
The Greenwood County Clerk of court confirmed to crews with FOX Carolina that jury selection was set for 9 a.m. in the trials of the six men.
The suspects, including 23-year-olds, Shyheim Freeman, Shyheim Alston, and Antonio Williams, 22-year-old Shyheim Reed and 21-year-old Narkevious Reid, and Isaiah Whatley will all stand trial together we're told.
According to officers, the men fired an unknown number of rounds inside the mall at a subject just after 7 p.m. that Saturday night in June. Police said a group of young men came out of Foot Locker chasing another male and someone in the group fired multiple shots in the middle of the mall.
All six suspects are facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
