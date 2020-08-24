GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Between the new attendance plan and virtual enrollment, the classrooms at AJ Whittenberg Elementary School had significantly fewer students in them for the first day back.
Principal Dr. Susan Stevens said their usual enrollment is more than 500. Today, just 75 students, whose last names are A-D, were on campus.
Parents were able to drop kids off at the front entrance, but visitors were not allowed inside in an effort to reduce the number of people in the building.
Inside, students found socially distanced classrooms. In fourth grade teacher Demond Criss' class, just three students sat in the seats.
Lessons were different, too. A big focus for the first day was on new health and safety procedures including when to use hand sanitizer, how to wash your hands and the do's and don'ts for when wearing a mask.
“Those protocols are a very important part of our transition back to school and it’s the way that we’re going to be able to keep our staff and our students healthy and make sure that we’re able to increase our face time with children," Stevens said. "We’re investing a lot of time in those protocols and procedures so that our children are safe and so that everybody feels secure in what those practices are.”
