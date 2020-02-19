GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- More than half a dozen fire departments battled fake flames as part of a county-wide training session.
Berea Fire Battalion Chief JJ Arrowood said departments run drills every month, but never on this type of scale.
Typically three or four departments take part. However, this week eight gathered at the old Judson Mill site. The old commercial-site gave firefighters a chance to practice putting out a blaze in an environment they usually don't have access to.
"We really don't get a lot of opportunities to get into big buildings like this," Arrowood said.
There's no flames in the building -- just smoke machines and strobe lights to simulate the flames.
"You probably can't see no further than a foot-and-a-half, two foot in front of yourself,"Arrowood said. "We want to try to make it look as realistic as possible."
As the drill got underway, Arrowood told firefighters the training scenario: the building was filling with smoke, hydrants on site were down for maintenance and one civilian was still inside.
"Nothing in here's going to hurt you," Arrowood told firefighters. "We're not going to set you up to fail."
As the firefighters head into the smoke-filled burning, Arrowood observes.
One past drill revealed the crews need to work on communication. Another showed firefighters had to work on changing a mindset.
"A lot of people didn't understand what it meant to call for help and it's call a mayday," Arrowood said. "We've gone back and trained that you can ask for help. It's not a, 'I can do all,' it's a, 'If you need help, you need help.'"
The scenarios are tough. On Wednesday the crews training found out that not everything goes to plan when they got the sudden call to evacuate the building while still laying out the hose.
But Arrowood said that's how they learn.
"If you spoon-feed people then they don't really learn anything," he said. "You want to challenge people's mindset while they're in training so hopefully they learn something and maybe they can use it for the next call they go to."
