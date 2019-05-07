GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they reunited a man with his wedding ring after it was stolen during a car break-in.
The theft occurred on April 30 at a home on East Hillcrest Drive.
Police said the victim noticed several items missing from his car, including his wedding ring.
“Just weeks shy of the victim’s 19-year wedding anniversary, Officer Westhoff found the
man responsible for the theft, 47-year-old Richard Blackwell,” police posted on Facebook Tuesday.
Blackwell confessed to stealing the ring, police said.
“Remember criminals, love always wins and justice will always find you,” Police concluded on Facebook.
