GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Just Say Something said they plan on kicking off the month of October with their 4th annual Sunrise Red Ribbon 5K run on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The organization said the 5K run will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Sugar Creek Club House #3, located at 119 Stonecrest Road in Greer, SC. Participants must park at Airport Baptist Church at 776 South Batesville Road.
Just Say Something said that all proceeds will be used to help youth, parents and the community have open, honest & ongoing conversations about substance use and abuse.
To follow the COVID-19 Outbreak Prevention guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, organizers said start times will be staggered in 15-second intervals with 5 runners starting at each interval. Masks and social distancing will be required before and after the 5K, but masks may be removed during the run. Water stations will provide bottled water.
The organization said online registration fee is $20 for individuals age 18 and under; $25 for individuals age 19 and above. Onsite registration is $30 for all ages.
Just Say Something also said if for those who would like to participate in the March of Dimes Big Punkin 5K Virtual Race along with the Sunrise Red Ribbon 5K can get a special bundle discount.
If you can't make the race, the organization said there will be a virtual 5K. You can run whenever you choose and submit your time to the race site.
Just Say Something said Friday, September 18th, is the last day to receive a free t-shirt with your registration. The deadline for online registration is Friday, October 2.
To register, click here.
