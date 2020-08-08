GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Black Lives Matter of Greenville will be hosting a march for Breonna Taylor in Greenville on Saturday, August 8.
The march will start at 4:00 p.m.
Organizers say they will march from Falls Park to the main courthouse and back to Falls Park in pursuit of justice for Breonna Taylor.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot when Louisville officers entered her flat on March 13, during a narcotic investigation. Police entered Taylor's residence with a no knock warrant and Taylor was fatally shot while sleeping.
