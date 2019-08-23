South Carolina (FOX Carolina) – Justin Bieber and his bride, Hailey, are planning a wedding ceremony in South Carolina, according to a TMZ report.
According to the invitations posted on TMZ, it’s going down on September 30, somewhere in the Palmetto State.
While the Post and Courier reports the 25-year-old singer and 22-year-old model tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in New York last September, they are reportedly planning a second ceremony on the South Carolina coast.
The couple was reportedly spotted at the Palmetto Bluff, a luxury report in Bluffton, earlier this month, doing some wedding planning.
There is no official word on the location of the big event.
