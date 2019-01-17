SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County School District Three said Thursday three juveniles had been arrested and charged following Wednesday's bomb threat at Broome High School.
The school was locked down and evacuated Wednesday after deputies said the note referencing a bomb threat wasfound in a bathroom at the school.
District Three officials said the note was found around 9:40 a.m.
“We are taking all necessary precautions for the safety of our students and working in collaboration with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office,” said Aly Myles, a spokesperson for the school district.
Myles said all students were evacuated out of the building while deputies investigated.
Students were initially placed on school buses to help stay warm in the cold temperatures, and were later taken to Morghan Technology Center to use the facilities and have lunch while SLED and Spartanburg County deputies finished checking the school for any explosive threats.
Officials said all students and staff at the school were safe the entire time.
Just before 2 p.m., officials announced an all clear after a thorough search of the building. K9 units and law enforcement officers with SLED, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, GSP airport and Clemson University law enforcement.
Students were bussed back to the school and dismissed as normal.
On Thursday, the school district said three juveniles had been charged with conveying false information regarding the use of a destructive device.
The school district said all three students were recommended for expulsion and trespassed from all schools in the district.
