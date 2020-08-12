K-9 Roscoe honored after shot and killed in the line of duty. 

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Blue lights lit an Anderson County parking lot and moments later Jamie Booth heard a sound.
“We just heard a lot of gunshots. There was a girl screaming,” Booth said.
He says those shots coupled with a screeching scream became evident something went wrong.
“It was wild scene out here for a little bit,” he said.
Investigators say this all started after deputies tried to stop an erratic driver along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County. Investigators say deputies pulled back when they hit heavy traffic, but dispatchers advised them about a crash, which involved that erratic driver and a taxi cab.
“They had the road blocked off,” Booth said.
Investigators say two people, Bryan Hamilton, Jr. and a woman ran from the car.
“All the cops were yelling - it was a pretty intense situation,” John Ford said.
Ford says he thought he heard firecrackers.
“I looked out over there in the corner and I realized that was not firecrackers,” Ford said.
Investigators say K-9 Roscoe tracked the suspects to an area near a hill, shots rang out, and deputies fired back.
“Sad to report that we’ve lost K-9 Roscoe,” Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said. “Roscoe certainly did his job and did his job well.”
Investigators say those shots also hit and killed Hamilton and emergency crews airlifted the woman to Greenville with gunshot wounds.
“We’re so thankful that God protected our two officers that were involved,” McBride said.
Roscoe went to the Emergency Vet in Greenville where he died Wednesday morning. Deputies throughout the Upstate paid their respects and led an escort for Roscoe.
“It’s going to be a huge loss for our department,” McBride said.
