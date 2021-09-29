GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A police dog has been shot on Gunter Road, says Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.
According to Greenville County dispatch, deputies are trying to get a suspect out of a house. SWAT is also on the scene.
Lewis says the dog has been take to the Vet Clinic and being assessed. He also says the dog's handler was not hit.
A FOX Carolina crew said officials were using a megaphone to communicate with someone in a home. There are also multiple deputies and ambulances on scene. Multiple shots were also heard by crews at the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
