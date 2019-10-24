PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of an Upstate man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in 2017 have agreed to a settlement with the Pendleton Police Department.
The family of Jose Antonio Hernandez agreed to settle with the department for a sum of about $100,000.
Hernandez was shot and killed on April 3, 2017. An autopsy at the time found he was shot four times by the officer, with the fatal shot hitting him in the neck. Police say a Hernandez was allegedly attacking his wife, and she and her children fled the scene. After that, neighbors reported at the time he began running around the area in his underwear, banging on homes and breaking a window on one home.
Pendleton police at the time said Hernandez was combative when they arrived and refused to obey verbal commands. PPD says the officer tased Hernandez and tried to place him into a patrol car.
The coroner's report indicates Hernandez allegedly tried to steal the car and started driving, which police say gave the officer no choice but to take aim and fire. Hernandez was found dead at the scene.
