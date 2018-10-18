Spartanburg, SC (Fox Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Spartanburg Water officials announced that more than 320,000 sunfish were released into Lake Bowen and Municipal Reservoir Number One on Thursday. This is the latest phase in a restocking plan that the two organizations have collaborated on.
Officials say the restocking plan was first initiated when 85,000 bream were released on October 8th, 2018.
“We’re grateful to our partners at SCDNR for their support and encouragement in this continued strategy to restock our lakes,” said Sue G. Schneider, Chief Executive Officer of Spartanburg Water. “This is another exciting step in a collaborative process that strengthens our watershed and brightens our collective future.”
