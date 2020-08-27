GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant has closed abruptly, and a notice posted on the front door offered no explanation.
FOX Carolina was first tipped off to the closing of K&W Cafeteria on Halton Road by a viewer early Thursday evening, who sent us a photo of the closed door with a sign posted on it. We sent a crew to check it out. Here's what was posted on the sign:
This location has CLOSED
To our valued customers, we have greatly appreciated your patronage over the years and deeply apologize for the inconvenience.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATRONAGE!
Inside, the restaurant was empty, with empty food trays and no workers in sight. Some lights were still on.
We have reached out to K&W Cafeterias for comment. Their website lists locations across the Carolinas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
