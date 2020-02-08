SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Around 4,000 outages have been reported by Duke Energy in the Upstate, as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Less than 800 of which are reported in the Anderson area, while around 3,000 are reported in Spartanburg County.
The estimated time of restoration is listed as February 9th, 11:59 p.m.
To check outages or report one, go here.
