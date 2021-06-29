MUFREESBORO, TN (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee said a K9 deputy rescued a missing and endangered 6-year-old who was abducted by her father.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office had been searching for 6-year-old Kinzleigh Reeder who was abducted by her father, Nicholas Reeder, on May 26. Nicholas had been charged with child abuse or neglect of his daughter.
DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray said K9 Deputy Fred and his handler, Deputy Richard Tidwell with Rutherford County, were called to help when deputies said the father and daughter were believed to be behind a home.
Deputies said Tidwell obtained an item belonging to the father and allowed Fred to smell it. They traveled to the home and released Fred who followed a foot path from the home to a burn pile, a truck and an outbuilding. He sniffed the door and door knob, then sat down indicating he found the father.
“We made entry into the building and discovered the suspect and child in the back of the shed behind blankets that were hanging from a makeshift clothesline,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Holloway said.
Deputies then said they were able to force the door open, take the father into custody, and Kinzleigh turn over to DeKalb County deputies.
“He licked her face and she gave him a big hug,” Tidwell said of the encounter of K9 Fred and Kinzleigh Reeder.
Tidwell said Fred gets a reward of chicken to feast on when he makes a successful find. This time he received an extra treat of pizza crusts.
“I praised him and loved on him,” Tidwell said. “I pulled the chicken reward out of my pocket. He ate the chicken and wanted to meet other people as if to say, ‘Look what I’ve done.’”
MORE NEWS: AMBER Alert issued out of TN for baby boy, father wanted for murder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.