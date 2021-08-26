KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen have targeted crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. An Afghan official says at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 wounded. U.S. officials said 13 U.S. service members also died, including 11 Marines and a Navy medic. A U.S. official said the attack was believed to have been carried out by the Islamic State group. President Joe Biden spoke directly to the attackers in a speech to the nation and said “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
