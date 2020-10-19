Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Biden campaign announced that Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be visiting Western North Carolina after an event last week was cancelled due to concerns with COVID-19.
Harris will now travel to Asheville and Charlotte on Wednesday, October 21.
Last week, the Biden campaign made the announcement that all of Senator Harris' travel plans were cancelled through Sunday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.
Ahead of Harris' original visit, scheduled for October 15, Biden campaign released two videos to North Carolinians encouraging voters to vote early. The videos featured Presidential candidate Joe Biden and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris respectively.
This will be the fifth trip to North Carolina by the Biden Campaign featuring either Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden or Doug Emhoff, but their first trip to Western North Carolina.
We'll update as we learn more about her visit.
More news: Search continues in Haywood County for hiker, missing now 1 week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.