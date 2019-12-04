PIGEON FORGE, TN (FOX Carolina) In the last two months, rapper Kanye West has been making headlines by affirming his Christian reawakening - including performing a series of concerts at some of the nation's biggest churches.
In January, he'll be in the Tennessee Mountains, bringing his Sunday Service Experience to Pigeon Forge as part of a Strength to Stand youth conference at LeConte Center.
Pigeon Forge, located just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, is home to Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park.
According to Strength to Stand's website, West will be featured as a performer during the January 18-20 conference. The organization announced West's participation on November 21, and tickets quickly sold out.
On Monday, December 2, they said a limited number of additional seats would be available for the conference after working things out with the LeConte Center. However, once those tickets run out, they said they will have reached capacity.
West's well-known shows feature him both singing and rapping songs with Christian-themed lyrics. The rapper recently surprised fans by dropping a new gospel album titled, "Jesus is King."
Strength to Stand, a Christian non-profit based in Birmingham, Alabama, says its Bible Study Conferences are meant to help "students go beyond the surface of casual Christianity and bring them into a lifetime commitment to Jesus Christ."
MORE NEWS:
Greenville Co. deputies release bodycam video of struggle with suspect in which suspect's mother was accidentally shot
Pickens principal named South Carolina's Elementary Principal of the Year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.