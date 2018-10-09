CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne announced Tuesday via Twitter that he will not be able to return for the remainder of the season.
October 9, 2018
Kahne announced on August 16 that he planned to retire after this season.
Tuesday, he tweeted that he was not medically cleared to race for the remainder of the season after a test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Kahne said he had hoped to finish his farewell season strong in his #95 Leaving Family Racing car.
NASCAR said continuing hydration issues are the primary health concern. Kahne said outside the race car, he is perfectly healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.