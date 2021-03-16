TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked people living near the area of NC Hwy 9 and Burt Blackwell Road to keep their doors locked and eyes open Tuesday evening as deputies were searching for several suspects after a breaking and entering.
"It is unknown if these individuals are armed or dangerous," deputies said in an alert.
K-9 units and drones were being deployed in the search and deputies asked people to avoid the area. In addition to locking doors, deputies asked people living in the area "if you see anyone other than clearly identified law enforcement dressed in camouflage or acting suspicious in the area" to please call 911.
