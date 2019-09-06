Carolina Panthers wine

The cabernet the Carolina Panthers released to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

(FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers want you to pop a cork for every victory this season, and they've got a wine just for that.

For their 25th anniversary, the Panthers teamed up with Wine by Design to produce the cabaret. According to the team's website, the wine has "scents of cherries, dark fruits, and a hint of oak" that's perfect for sipping and celebrating.

The limited-edition spirit is available at select retailers in the Carolinas, and throughout Bank of America Stadium. To find a local shop selling the coveted cabernet, click here. 

