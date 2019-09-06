(FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers want you to pop a cork for every victory this season, and they've got a wine just for that.
For their 25th anniversary, the Panthers teamed up with Wine by Design to produce the cabaret. According to the team's website, the wine has "scents of cherries, dark fruits, and a hint of oak" that's perfect for sipping and celebrating.
The limited-edition spirit is available at select retailers in the Carolinas, and throughout Bank of America Stadium. To find a local shop selling the coveted cabernet, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.