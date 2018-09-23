GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) GRAMMY award-winning superstar, Kelly Clarkson announced she'll be stopping by Greenville on her "Meaning of Life" Tour.
Clarkson will take the stage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 30 of next year.
Tickets will go on sale September 24 at 10:00 a.m.
Clarkson will be joined by GRAMMY nominated Kelsea Ballerini and The Voice winner, a Team Kelly member, Brynn Cartelli.
Get your tickets here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.