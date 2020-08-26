(AP) - Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said.
Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release that the shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests have taken place.
Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed.
Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Blake. He said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.
since police are unable to stop the riots citizens will have to shoot as many rioters every night as they can until the high body count stops this .
