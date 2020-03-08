KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Kershaw County School District has released a statement on two students who were possibly exposed to the Coronavirus patient, who was recently admitted to a hospital in Columbia.
"In speaking with officials from KershawHealth, it was brought to our attention that two students, one from North Central High School and one from Camden High School, were interning in the Emergency Room when the patient with possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) was admitted. The students did not have direct contact with the patient. We have also been advised that these students would not be able to transmit the disease for several days. Only close contact or touching surfaces that the patient may have touched would be significant; however, we have asked the families to self-isolate just as a precaution next week. This is in line with KershawHealth’s standard operating procedures for their employees."
Kershaw School District posted a statement on their response as well:
"We completed a thorough cleaning with Lysol, Clorox, and alcohol mixtures in all of our facilities this past weekend. We will utilize a tiered response that includes social distancing and full disclosure. The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend wearing masks; they state, “If you are not ill or looking after someone who is ill, then you are wasting a mask.” If an individual is ill, then part of our tiered response is for that person to stay home until he/she is symptom-free."
