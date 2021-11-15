COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Game time for the annual Palmetto State showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers has been announced.
Clemson is set to travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday, Nov. 27 for a game will take place at 7:30 p.m., according to the SEC office.
Officials say the Tigers currently hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896. The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first year the two school have not played one another since 1908.
UofSC wraps up its SEC season this week by hosting Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., while Clemson hosts Wake Forest at noon.
