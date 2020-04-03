Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the Greenville Zoo made the announcement that the zoo's two-year-old female Masai giraffe Kiden would be leaving the zoo.
Kiden will be heading to the Oregon Zoo in Portland later this spring. Once there, Kiden will be paired with the Oregon Zoo's 5-year-old male giraffe, Buttercup.
Officials say the move is part of the Masai Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a cooperative breeding program among 34 zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Kiden will be moved to a separate stall and keepers will begin working to prepare her for her journey to Oregon.
Because fans are unable to say goodbye in person, they are invited to say farewell during a Facebook LIVE virtual going away party on April 15 at 10am.
Friends can also send well wishes on social media by tagging photos and drawings with #❤️Kiden.
Greenville Zoo General Curator James Traverse said, “Even though we’ll miss her, we know Kiden will be in great hands and we’re proud and excited that this change will help ensure the survival of this magnificent species for future generations.”
Residents in Greenville won't be left without a calf though. Autumn and Miles will still have their 9-month-old, Kellan, for a while.
