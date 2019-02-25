LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office say that around 9:00 a.m. this morning, the US Marshals task force responded to a home on Howard Road to look for a wanted suspect.
Sheriff's deputies say 24-year-old Jimmy Green Jr, who is wanted out of Greer for multiple counts of kidnapping, barricaded himself inside the residence before discharging multiple gunshots.
Deputies say they requested SWAT, and began "call-outs" in an effort to get Green to surrender safely.
According to the sheriff's office, during that time all other people inside the house came out unharmed. It was at this time that deputies say they observed the residence had been set on fire.
Deputies say within moments the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
The Gowensville Fire Department was called out to battle the fire.
According to Greer Police Department warrants, Green and other co-defendants held a victim against his will for several days, tied him up, and beat him with an unknown object. The crime began on Christmas Day, 2018, per the warrants. Green was charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Deputies said Green will face additional charges for the standoff on Monday. Those new charges have not yet been announced.
