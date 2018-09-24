SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of choking a woman and kidnapping her and her children back in July was behind bars Monday.
According to Spartanburg County deputies, the assault occurred on July 16. The victim told deputies she had been arguing with Lidarrell Cheeks over his children with another woman. The victim said Cheeks was upset over a DSS investigation and wanted to go to the other woman’s residence.
During the argument, the victim said Cheeks wrapped a belt around her neck and choked her. He then reportedly forced the victim and her daughter to get into their car and drive him around the city of Spartanburg.
They eventually arrived at an apartment complex. Cheeks reportedly went inside one of the apartments and the victim’s daughter got out of the car, walked up the street and called 911.
The victim’s car keys and watch were damaged in the scuffle with Cheeks, deputies said.
Deputies said a judge issued warrants for domestic violence first degree, two counts, of kidnapping, and malicious damage.
Deputies said Cheeks was spotted on Sep. 9 in a Silver Dodge Nitro leaving Club Icon on Southport Road.
Deputies attempted to pull the car over, but said Cheeks led them on a chase.
He ditched the car on El Camino Real and began running off on foot.
K-9s were called in but were unable to track Cheeks down.
Jail records show Cheeks was arrested on Saturday. In addition to the charges listed above, he was also charged with failure to stop for blue lights and reckless driving from the Sep. 9 chase.
