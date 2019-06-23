SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A kidnapping suspect was arrested June 19 after leading Spartanburg County deputies on a chase in a stolen car.
A report says one deputy observed the stolen gold sedan turn into a driveway on Wofford Street that afternoon. The deputy said he pulled in behind the car, when it took off through the yard and fled.
A pursuit ensued. The deputy followed the car onto W. Main Street when the duo encountered a Spartanburg Police vehicle. The presence of the police car caused the suspect to brake - hard.
Deputies say the suspect vehicle crashed into a street sign as a result of the abrupt stop. The pursuing deputy said he got out of his car, weapon drawn, when the suspect threw his car in reverse and continued to flee.
The pursuit continued onto Briarwood Road where the deputy says the suspect vehicle made a sharp turn - narrowly hitting another car. The stolen vehicle swerved off the road, and eventually came to a stop when it slammed into a tree.
Deputies say the car immediately went up in flames. The pursuing deputy approached the vehicle, where he encountered an unconscious Delwyn Smith.
The deputy pulled Smith from the car and brought him to safety. When Smith became conscious, he told the deputy he had broken his leg. EMS treated Mr. Smith's injuries before he was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
INVESTIGATION BEGINS
Sometime the same day, June 19, a different deputy responded to an address on Abner Road in response to an unknown call for law enforcement.
Details surrounding the call are unclear, however records show that an investigation into a potential kidnapping began.
Through the investigation, deputies were able to identify Delwyn Smith as an attempted murder and kidnapping suspect.
Deputies say they spoke with the victim in this case, who was able to positively identify Smith as the person who entered her home on June 15 and attempted to kill her.
Warrants show that on June 15, Smith confined the victim to her apartment by taking her car and house keys. Deputies believe this was for the purpose of depriving by means of force or intimidation.
Smith also took the victim's car - further preventing her from leaving.
Deputies say that the victim also told them Smith tried to kill her by strangling her, and causing great bodily harm.
CHARGES
Smith is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on numerous charges.
In addition to failing to stop for blue lights, he also faces a driving under suspension first offense - stemming from the chase he led deputies on.
After the investigation, Smith has also been charged with strong armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted murder.
A motive is unclear at this point, though deputies say Smith was an acquaintance of the victim.
