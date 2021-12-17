MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright said she's sorry it happened. Kim Potter was the last witness Friday before the defense rested in her trial. She's charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during an April 11 traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser to subdue Wright when he pulled away from officers and got back into his car as they tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. She shot him with her handgun instead. Potter said the situation “just went chaotic” after Wright tried to get back into his car.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
