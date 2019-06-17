GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A new company will be bringing a $4 million investment, and is projected to bring 25 new jobs to the Greenville area!
Kimura, inc. a subsidiary of global logistics leader based in Japan, today announced plans to expand its existing Greenville County operations.
Located in Piedmont, the company will be expanding its operations by an additional 64,000 square feet along with 100 transport vehicle parking spaces.
Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the second half of 2019, officials say.
